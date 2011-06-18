Applications are open for the 2020 Nuffield Scholarship program, and Nuffield Australia is urging young farmers with a desire to drive their knowledge and businesses forward to apply.

This year, there are more than 25 Nuffield Scholarships on offer, each valued at $30,000. The application period will close on Friday 14 June.

The Nuffield program opens doors to exciting and rewarding experiences. Whether it’s walking the halls of Westminster, accessing one of the world’s largest dairy farms in China or touring a leading wheat and maize research facility in Mexico, a Nuffield Scholarship presents a career defining opportunity for young farmers. We encourage you to apply!

To be awarded a 2020 scholarship, an application and interview process is held in 2019 and travel commences in 2020.

Please read each section below before proceeding to the Scholarship Application page to download the form.

Please download the 2020 scholarship flyer here

Background Information



Scholarship Benefits

The opportunity to research a topic that the scholar believes will add value to the Australian agricultural industry.

a topic that the scholar believes will add value to the Australian agricultural industry. Become a member of Nuffield Australia to promote agriculture and agriculturally related issues.

to promote agriculture and agriculturally related issues. Become a member of a worldwide network of more than 1,500 Nuffield Farming Scholars, who have enjoyed the unique Nuffield experience.

Rewards of Nuffield

Nuffield Scholars both in Australia and around the world have achieved distinction in many fields. Positive proof of both the calibre of the scholars selected, and the effect and value of the scholarships are such that a high percentage of scholars have gone on to an extraordinary range of senior positions.

Scholars have become Federal and State Politicians, Chairmen and members of national and regional commodity boards. Many have made a significant impact at a regional and local level, both in community affairs and in farm management. Others have developed careers as advisers and managers both in Australia and overseas.

In every case, Nuffield Scholars attribute a proportion of the responsibility for their later career success to the scholarship and continuing friendships and associations that follow.

The learning process continues for life, being reinforced by annual state tours, the National Conference and an International Conference every third year.

Life as a Nuffield Scholar

Nuffield Scholars are part of a select group of innovative, free thinking people. After the study, scholars produce a written report and communicate the new knowledge and experience to others in the industry.

Association with the Nuffield program won’t end when the scholarship formally concludes. Nuffield Scholars are scholars for life. There is on-going communication with the alumni, events and opportunities to apply and be supported through additional courses.